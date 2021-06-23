Torrey Smith, Ravens team up for Baltimore community program

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of another successful season in 2020. John Harbaugh’s squad made the playoffs for the third year in a row and collected their first playoff victory since 2014. The 2021 season will be another important one for the Ravens as they try to best utilize the roster general manager Eric DeCosta has put together over the past three years. Since taking over the role in 2018, DeCosta has assembled debatably the most complete roster in football. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens offense looks to improve even more in 2021 with the additions they have made on offense. DeCosta has bolstered the interior offensive line while getting standout blockers Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle back and added a multitude of new pass catchers via the draft and free agency. The Ravens should be Super Bowl contenders again this season and have a perfect blend of talent and experience to exceed the high standard they have set for themselves. These are the faces of the 2021 Baltimore Ravens.