Torrey Smith, Ravens team up for Baltimore community program

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFan favorite and former Ravens Super Bowl champion wide receiver Torrey Smith is partnering with Baltimore to help develop the next generation of leaders in Charm City. Smith, along with the Ravens, former NFL player and Baltimore native Aaron Maybin and Smith's wife, Chanel, recently unveiled the LEVEL82 Fund “LEVEL Up Leadership Academy,” which is being hosted by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Hilton Recreation Center.

