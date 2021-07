Despite having the NBA’s best record this season, the Utah Jazz (52-20) fell short of a title, and now the team may be at a crossroads. For the fifth-straight season, Utah fell short of reaching the Western Conference Finals. Their most recent second-round playoff loss to a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers team may be the most disappointing, having led the series 2-0 before losing four straight games. Now comes the question of whether or not it’s time to blow up the team this offseason.