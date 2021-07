And so we return. To face-to-face meetings. To faces not covered by masks. To meals shared with friends. To plane flights. To hugs and handshakes. To life beyond the pandemic. It will not, of course, be an immediate return; there will be stumbles. A few months ago, I started shaking people’s hands again, and more often than not the act was a comedy of errors. I moved in for a regular handshake; the person I was shaking hands with moved in for a fist bump; and then we pulled back and started over again. This time, I went in with the first bump; he went in with a regular handshake; and somehow my first bump ended up in the other person’s hand being cradled like an apple.