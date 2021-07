Welcome to another iteration of the Red Cedar Recap! Last week's piece can be found HERE. If you're not familiar, the RCR is a weekly series designed to keep VIP subscribers of Spartan Tailgate up-to-date on all the latest developments with Michigan State recruiting. With the steady stream of information being provided by our staff, it makes it hard for members to read every article and message board post that we publish. As a result, this one-stop-shop is your cliff-notes summary of everything you may have missed in the past week. Let's get to it...