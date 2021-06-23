Cancel
See Inside New Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Evansville [PHOTOS]

By Ryan O'Bryan
 7 days ago
Six years after the initial idea was hatched, the Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Evansville held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. Members of the hotel's ownership group alongside Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and representatives from Visit Evansville, the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District were on hand for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon to officially make the five-story hotel open for business.

