See Inside New Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Evansville [PHOTOS]

Lately, my husband and I have looked around our house, which we have been working on for 12 years, and thought to ourselves, we are so done with this place. It's been a major headache that we thought might send us to divorce court. We should have just bulldozed it down and started fresh with a brand new house. But, instead, we decided to fix it up and do most of the work ourselves. Because of our busy lives, we have moved at a snail's pace in the renovation race. Now, over a decade later, we need to update and we aren't even finished with the first update. It's stressful and exhausting.