From 'Bear' Bryant era to Nick Saban's tenure, Finus Gaston has spent lifetime in Alabama sports | Hurt

Long before there was any thought of an actual job, Finus Gaston was doing what he could for Alabama athletics as an active 5 year old. “My father (Finus Gaston Sr.) took the sports information director job here in 1952,” said Gaston, who is retiring this month from his position as Alabama’s senior associate athletics director. “Dad quickly realized that if he was wearing about three different hats, going to football games, baseball games, basketball games, and that if he was going to have any time to spend with me, it would have to be taking me with him, which he did as soon as I was old enough.