Phil Steele's preseason college football magazine was released this week, and it showed respect for the Pac-12 in general but not for Cal or the Bears' players in particular. The magazine had the usual suspects as its top four in its preseason national rankings (Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson), but it had five Pac-12 teams in its preseason top 25. That's more than nearly all other preseason top-25 rankings.