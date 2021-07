San Juan Capistrano, Calif - One of my biggest regrets of the 2021 HS season was not making my way up to Santa Barbara. There are plenty of great arms up there and one of them is the #2 LHP in the state in Chase Hoover. I lucked out in that he was able to make the long drive down to make it to our ProCase. Hoover had a ridiculously good season for San Marcos HS going 7-1 with a 0.79 ERA in 53IP and striking out 94 for a K per 9 of 16Ks. He showed the same strikeout stuff at our ProCase where he breezed through his six batters striking out three and gave up no hard contact. After his outing, it was of no surprise to me in why he is committed to one of the top programs in the country in TCU.