Glynn County, GA

VB 10,000 resumes Section 3 cut on shipwreck

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 11 days ago

The VB 10,000 crane vessel cranked up the cutting chain on the shipwrecked Golden Ray shortly after midnight Wednesday, resuming operations that ceased for maintenance work nearly two week ago, Unified Command said.

This fifth cut into what remains of the shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound began seven week ago, but efforts have been stymied by thick steel reinforcements and a massive fire. Refitted with a fresh set of pulleys to guide the chain, cutting recommenced around 1 a.m. on what is known as Section 3, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.

The cut on Section 3 is roughly 3/4 complete, but salvors have encountered dense steel brackets up to 2-feet thick along the cutting path, Himes said. The churning strain of the chain tearing its way through such thick steel masses causes wear on the pulleys that connect both ends of the cutting chain to the VB 10,000's complex cutting apparatus, Himes said.

The twin-hulled VB 10,000 steered away from the shipwreck May 12 to allow a maintenance barge to slide between its twin hulls. Salvors removed the worn pulleys and shipped them to a Houston facility for repairs. A set of standby pulleys held in reserve in the rafters of the 255-foot-tall crane vessel were then moved into place. Switching out the worn pulleys for the fresh set of pulleys is a drawn-out process that required spooling in and out thousands of feet of wiring. This wiring winds its way through the VB 10,000's arches in an elaborate system that connects the cutting chain to the winches that power its progress.

This cut began May 6. It was interrupted May 14 when a fire sparked by a welder's torch quickly spread through hundreds of vehicles inside the half-submerged shipwreck's cargo hold. Cutting did not resume until May 27.

That welder was among a crew of rope access technicians (RATs) who were using the torches to make precise alterations in the cut path to avoid the bulk of these thick brackets. The brackets secure the 12 interior decks to the ship's vertical steel girders, Himes said.

The big cutting chain has paused several times during the cut to allow these RATs to conduct this closeup work, which is performed while suspended from from rappel lines to the top of the shipwreck.

The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned between Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Four sections of the shipwreck have been cut away and removed since cutting began last November. About 300 feet of the shipwreck remains in the sound.

Section 3 is 73 feet long and weighs about 3,640 metric tons, Himes said. When cutting is complete, the VB 10,000 will hoist the section from the water and place it on a dry dock barge to be hauled to a salvage operation docking station on the East River.

