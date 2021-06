The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced its new Deer Management Plan, and will be accepting public comment on it through Sunday, Aug. 8. The plan includes numerous elements, some of which are going to generate some hot discussion among hunters. For example, the DEC is encouraging the use of non-lead ammunition – not requiring it, but encouraging it – proposes to require at least some fluorescent orange or pink clothing during firearms seasons, and plans to extend legal shooting hours by 30 minutes at either end of the day.