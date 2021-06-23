Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate launches voter ID constitutional amendment process

By MARK SCOLFORO
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A divided Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot, starting the lengthy amendment process that usually takes years to complete.

All Republicans and a single Democrat voted as the proposal passed 30-20. Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK.

The GOP majority Legislature has increasingly turned to constitutional amendments to avoid having partisan legislation vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We should not go down the path of amending our constitution every time we may disagree on a particular issue of policy, and certainly there’s disagreement on this particular issue,” said Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks.

The voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year in response to their constituents’ displeasure at the result of former President Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign last fall.

“This is something that the people of Pennsylvania are begging for,” said Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, the sponsor. She cited recent polling that indicated strong support for greater voter identification requirements.

Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said getting proper ID can often be a time-consuming process and have financial costs.

“There is very little evidence of systemic voter fraud in Pennsylvania,” Street said. “We should all be working to try and get as many people to participate in the electoral process as possible.”

Pennsylvania voters currently must provide identification when they register to vote, the first time they vote at a new polling place and when they obtain an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The proposed amendment would have those voting by mail provide “proof of a valid identification with his or her ballot,” but does not elaborate on how that would work in practice. Under the proposal, any government-issued ID will suffice.

The lone Democrat to vote in favor was Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh County, who regularly crosses party lines on legislation. The bill was sent to the state House for its consideration.

Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CNN

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes GOP-backed election overhaul bill

(CNN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-backed election overhaul bill that would tighten election deadlines and expand voter identification requirements, among other changes, in the latest battle between Democrats and Republicans over voting rights. "I made it clear I wouldn't sign a bill that creates barriers...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Wolf Vetoes Election Bill

Governor Tom Wolf has officially vetoed an elections reform package. The largely Republican sponsored bill was panned by the Democrat Wolf as voter suppression. He cited the limiting mail-in ballots, capping early voting, and the reduced voter registration time period as reasons he vetoed. Wolf did concede that there were...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pa. Gov. Wolf Vetoes GOP Bill With Voter ID, Other Elections Changes

Wolf vetoes GOP bill with voter ID, other elections changes. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor has vetoed a Republican-crafted elections bill that would have mandated voter identification in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Gov. Tom Wolf said outside his Capitol offices Wednesday that he considers it a voter suppression measure. Wolf also used his line-item veto authority to eliminate $3.1 million in funding in separate budget legislation after Republican lawmakers claimed that it had been earmarked to create an election-auditing bureau under the independently elected auditor general. Wolf had said there was no such agreement to use the money for an election-auditing bureau.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Hill

Pennsylvania GOP proposes creating election audit bureau

Pennsylvania Republicans are pushing to create a new office to oversee election audits in the latest push to address doubts sown by former President Trump and his supporters about the integrity of last year’s elections. The state House of Representatives has approved a budget that would allocate an additional $3.1...
Idaho StateCNS News

Sen. Crapo: 'Definitely Yes' on Requiring Voter ID

(CNS News) -- When asked whether people should be required to produce an ID in order to vote, just as they must produce an ID to buy alcohol, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) said, "definitely yes." At the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, CNS News asked the senator, “Since people are required...
Maine StateCNS News

Sen. King: Voter ID Not Needed in Maine, 'No Fraud, No ID'

(CNS News) -- When asked whether people should be required to produce an ID in order to vote, just as they must produce an ID to buy alcohol, Maine's Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said ID is not necessary in his state. "We haven't had...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Sen. Young: ‘Absolutely’ Require Voter ID

(CNS News) -- In reference to the Democrats’ “For the People Act,” which would eliminate state voter ID laws and was filibustered by Republicans on Tuesday, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said he favors requiring voters to show an ID, and added that it is “troubling that the Democrats would like to nationalize our election system.”
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Sen. Boozman: ‘The Voter ID is Just Common Sense’

(CNS News) -- In reference to the Democrats’ “For the People Act,” which would eliminate state voter ID laws, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said, “voter ID is just Common Sense.” On Tuesday, Senate Republicans successfully filibustered the “For the People Act,” preventing the Senate from moving forward with the legislation.
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Sen. Hawley on Voter ID: ‘I Believe in it 100%’

(CNS News) -- In reference to the Democrats’ “For the People Act,” which would eliminate state voter ID laws, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he believes in voter ID “100%.” On Tuesday, Senate Republicans successfully filibustered the “For the People Act,” preventing the Senate from moving forward with the legislation.
Harrisburg, PABradford Era

Causer supports voter ID, election reforms

HARRISBURG— Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, on Tuesday joined a majority in the state House in supporting the Voting Rights Protection Act, a comprehensive reform measure that, among other things, would require voters to present identification when casting their ballots. “When you talk about election integrity, having a voter ID law...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

New Proposed Amendment Would Make Voter ID Required

A new proposed amendment would make voter ID a new requirement in Pennsylvania. Under the current law, voters must show an ID if they are voting at a new location for the first time. However, legislation sponsored by Republican Senator Judy Ward of Blair County would expand that law. “Proposing...
PoliticsLaw.com

Environmental Amendment to NYS Constitution Will Be on the Ballot in November

This November New York state voters will be asked to decide whether to amend the New York State Constitution to create an individual right to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment. The proposed environmental rights amendment (the Amendment) would add a new §19 to Article 1—the section titled “bill of rights.” If history is any guide, voters are likely to approve it. New York voters have approved 19 of the 25 ballot amendments referred by the legislature since 1995. While the clear intent is to increase protections for individual New Yorkers from environmental hazards ranging from tainted drinking water to asthma-inducing air pollution, the Amendment is vaguely worded—the entire text reads “Each person shall have a right to clean air and water and a healthful environment”—and thus its full implications are unclear and subject to judicial interpretation. This article considers what the Amendment might mean for New Yorkers, lawyers and courts.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Michigan Senate passes voter ID mandate

The GOP-controlled Michigan state Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would mandate a photo ID in order to vote in person and add further requirements on voting by mail. Currently, Michigan residents who lack a photo ID can cast a ballot after signing an affidavit at their polling place. The new legislation would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot but would require that they verify their identity within six days, The Associated Press reports.