1 killed in McCreary accident involving Somerset trucker

A Somerset truck driver escaped injury in a two-vehicle collision that killed the other driver Monday morning in northern McCreary County.

The accident, which is being investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 11, occurred around 8:50 a.m. on US 27 just north of its intersection with Tucker Town Road in the Parkers Lake community.

KSP's preliminary investigation determined that 32-year-old Tiffany J. Renfro, of Parkers Lake, was driving a 2015 KIA Optima northbound when she crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2016 International tractor trailer driven by Kenneth W. Bray, 48, of Somerset.

Renfro, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner's Office. Bray was not injured in the crash. Drug and/or alcohol involvement are not known at this time.

Traffic had to be rerouted via Tucker Town and Day Ridge roads for several hours while a reconstructionist processed the scene.

Assisting KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey on scene were CVE Officers, McCreary County Sheriff's Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, Whitley City Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team and Kentucky State Highway Department.