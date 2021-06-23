Cancel
Round Rock, TX

Flix Brewhouse reopening in Round Rock June 24 after 8 months closed

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
After being closed for eight months, Flix Brewhouse will reopen June 24 in Sky Ridge Plaza at 2200 I-35 Frontage Rd. B1, Round Rock. It is one of three Flix Brewhouses reopening after forced closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flix offers food and craft beer alongside its six theaters at the Round Rock location. The other two locations that are reopening are in Oklahoma City and San Antonio. 512-244-3549. www.flixbrewhouse.com.

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
