Flix Brewhouse reopening in Round Rock June 24 after 8 months closed

Star Coffee Texas has closed after 12 years of operation at 201 E. Main St., Round Rock. The property will still be occupied by a coffee shop, as Lamppost Coffee will be opening a new location there soon. Lamppost Coffee owner Brian Burns told Community Impact Newspaper that the owners of Star Coffee were looking to sell, so he purchased the location from them. Star Coffee Texas was founded in 2009, locally owned, and offered a variety of organic and fair trade coffee beverages in addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and Amy's Ice Creams. www.starcoffeetx.com.