Braymer, MO

Two from Braymer charged with manufacturing marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Braymer residents face charges after law enforcement allegedly found them manufacturing marijuana on June 22. Twenty-three-year-old Jared Joseph Lange and 23-year-old Tiffany Amber Kincaid have both been charged with two felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Kincaid also faces felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

www.kttn.com
