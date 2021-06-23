Cancel
Richmond, VA

Good morning, RVA: 137 • 22 • 5.6; a less racist time capsule; and a 3D-printed house

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, RVA! It's 60 °F, and today’s weather forecast looks wonderful. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. It’s a great Wednesday to get outside!. As of this morning, the Virginia Department of Health reports the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as: 137, 22, and 5.6, respectively. VDH reports a seven-day average of 18.9 new cases in and around Richmond (Richmond: 2.7; Henrico: 9.6, and Chesterfield: 6.6). Since this pandemic began, 1,353 people have died in the Richmond region. 45.9%, 57.3%, and 53.8% of the population in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

