Dexter season 9 is here, and that means the latest episode will be airing soon. But don’t worry – you’re not going to have to wait long for it! You can find out when dexter season 9 is premiering, what the plot is supposed to be about, who’s starring in this season of Dexter, and even read some reviews on dexter season 9 so you know what people are saying before watching the new episodes. Don’t miss out on Dexter season 9 by waiting too long – scroll down for more information!