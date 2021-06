Midlothian ISD is pleased to share their summer feeding food service program that runs June 7 through July 30 to feed children in the district at no cost to families. School is out for the summer and with kids home all the time the grocery bill goes up, up and away. And as you might have noticed the price of almost everything at the grocery store has increased. Of course its important to make sure children eat healthy even during the summer, so Midlothian ISD with the help of Manna House are working together to feed children in the district.