Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, CO

Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 24, 2021

By Raleigh Burleigh
soprissun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarfield County Public Health, together with Grand River Health and Valley View, hosted a press conference on July 22 to discuss trends that prompted the county to move back to “yellow” on the COVID dial. In summary, areas with lower vaccination rates are seeing higher rates of cases requiring hospitalization. Colorado currently has the second highest rate of the Delta variant in the country and Garfield County reported five COVID-related deaths since the beginning of May, including two “breakthrough” cases among older people who had been fully vaccinated. With the risk that COVID will continue to mutate, health officials prompt the public to get fully vaccinated. For free opportunities in Garfield County, visit garfield-county.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/

www.soprissun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carbondale, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Garfield County, CO
Health
County
Garfield County, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
Garfield County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamison Ross
Person
Badi Assad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Aspen Art Museum#Yard Waste#Scuttlebutt Calendar#Grand River Health#Covid#The Orchard Church#Coloradans#Roaring Fork Conservancy#Adele Craft#Carbondale Arts#Netta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...