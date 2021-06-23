Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 24, 2021

Garfield County Public Health, together with Grand River Health and Valley View, hosted a press conference on July 22 to discuss trends that prompted the county to move back to “yellow” on the COVID dial. In summary, areas with lower vaccination rates are seeing higher rates of cases requiring hospitalization. Colorado currently has the second highest rate of the Delta variant in the country and Garfield County reported five COVID-related deaths since the beginning of May, including two “breakthrough” cases among older people who had been fully vaccinated. With the risk that COVID will continue to mutate, health officials prompt the public to get fully vaccinated. For free opportunities in Garfield County, visit garfield-county.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/