Revolution Lineup Notes | June 23 vs. New York Red Bulls

Orlando City (6-1-3, 21 pts), winner of three in a row and five of its last six, will look to keep its place near the top of the league table as the Lions welcome in the New York Red Bulls (4-5-1, 13 pts) to Exploria Stadium this Saturday night. The game, presented by Rasmussen University, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with television coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS and streaming on LionNation TV through the LionNation app. Local radio coverage will be available from 7 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.