Revolution Lineup Notes | June 23 vs. New York Red Bulls
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution will look to start the home slate with five straight wins when they face off against the New York Red Bulls tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The match airs locally on WSBK-TV38 and myRITV, as well as on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA. Pregame coverage begins with “Revolution Kickoff” at 6:30 p.m. ET on TV38. The match is also available on ESPN+ for out-of-market viewers.www.revolutionsoccer.net