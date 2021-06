When most people look forward to empty nesting, they dream of traveling, sleeping in, and a little more freedom. The Newsom family had a different idea. After raising 8 children, all within less than 10 years of each other thanks to adoption, LeAnn and Scott Newsom moved to Hazel Green to start a farm. The Newsoms are still bringing more people to their home, but in a different way this time. Haven Farms is a hobby farm in Hazel Green where you can sign up for group tours or one of their summer camps.