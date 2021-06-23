Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biloxi, MS

Humane Society of South Mississippi now at full capacity

WLOX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a lot of rain these past several days. We are finally seeing a summertime pattern setting up over South Mississippi. While it will not be rain free, it will be a little drier with more sunshine. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s. We could see some patchy fog developing. On and off showers will still be possible, especially in the afternoon hours. Any heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding within the summertime downpours. When it’s not raining, it will be warm to hot and humid.

www.wlox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Government
Biloxi, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Jackson County Chancery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.