Britney Spears Asks Court To End Conservatorship, Detailing Its Control Over Her Life

By Andrew Limbong
houstonpublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears at a movie premiere in 2019. She pleaded with a judge on Wednesday to end a conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business lives for years. // AFP via Getty Images, Valerie Macon. Updated June 23, 2021 at 9:22 PM ET. Addressing a Los Angeles Superior Court...

