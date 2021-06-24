Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Partners with United Way’s Fun in the Sun Summer Learning Program for Healthy Living Component to Promote Cancer Prevention
Students enjoy bikes Ridley-Tree Cancer Center generously donated to support FITS’s expanded bike program in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition/BiCi Centro. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has expanded its partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Fun in the Sun (FITS) to implement a Healthy Living Program. This partnership educates and promotes healthy living and lifestyle in FITS participants grades 2nd through 12th.nprnsb.org