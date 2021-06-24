Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Partners with United Way’s Fun in the Sun Summer Learning Program for Healthy Living Component to Promote Cancer Prevention

By WaveComm
nprnsb.org
 6 days ago

Students enjoy bikes Ridley-Tree Cancer Center generously donated to support FITS’s expanded bike program in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition/BiCi Centro. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has expanded its partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Fun in the Sun (FITS) to implement a Healthy Living Program. This partnership educates and promotes healthy living and lifestyle in FITS participants grades 2nd through 12th.

nprnsb.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Prevention#Skin Cancer#United Way S Fun#Healthy Living Program#Sun Safety#Uwsbc#Power Of Partnership#Education#Unitedwaysb Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
News Break
United Way
Related
Pennsylvania StateCNN

Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has published its opinion in the Cosby case online. The opinion from the state's highest court lays out the reasons why the judges overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction and states that Cosby's "convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged." Read the full...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump Organization and CFO to be charged Thursday: WSJ

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are set to be charged with tax-related crimes by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D). Prosecutors...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Tucker Carlson doubles down on NSA spy claim after agency denial

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday again insisted that he is being spied on by the federal government despite the nation's leading intelligence agency refuting his claim earlier the same day. "Did the Biden administration read my personal emails? That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials...