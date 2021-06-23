Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AAFD To Honor Sen Catherine Cortez Masto, FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra and CA Department of Financial Protection & Innovation for Service to the Franchising Community

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Recipients to be Honored at Total Quality Franchising Awards Ceremony on June 24th. American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD), a national trade association advocating for franchisees and independent dealers, today announced the recipients of the AAFD Total Quality Franchising (TQF) Chairman’s Awards for Distinguished Service to the Franchising Community. Honorees include United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rohit Chopra, and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI). The tributes will be presented at the AAFD’s TQF Awards ceremony on June 24th during the AAFD’s annual Franchisee Leadership Summit.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Cortez Masto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Franchising Community#United States#Federal Trade Commission#Congress#Unfair#Tqf#Burgerim Franchising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
SBA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FTC
Related
Congress & Courtslexblog.com

How to Obtain Specific US Antitrust Agency Guidance: The DOJ Business Review and the FTC Advisory Opinion Processes

Both of the U.S. government agencies responsible for antitrust enforcement (the Department of Justice– “DOJ” and Federal Trade Commission – “FTC”) have review mechanisms available for companies seeking guidance on whether they are likely to take antitrust enforcement action against a proposed agreement or course of conduct: the DOJ has a Business Review process and the FTC has an Advisory Opinion process.
Businesswhbl.com

Amazon asks FTC to recuse Chairwoman Khan – filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com filed a petition on Wednesday asking for Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan to be recused on antitrust matters related to the company, according to documents filed with the agency. “Amazon.com, Inc. respectfully petitions the commission for recusal of Chair Lina Khan from any antitrust investigation,...
Agricultureindiancountrytoday.com

Native Community Development Financial Institution on Hawaiian home lands targets increase in United States Department of Agriculture 502 mortgage loans for low-income families

The Board Chairwoman of the nonprofit, Hawaiian Lending & Investments (HLI), Faisha Solomon, successfully passed an exam on the United States Department of Agriculture 502 mortgage loan origination program this week. Hawaiian Lending & Investments is a Native Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to access to capital on or near Hawaiian home lands statewide.
BusinessIdaho8.com

Amazon wants FTC Chair Lina Khan recused from all its cases

Amazon has formally requested that newly appointed Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan be recused from all Amazon-related antitrust cases before the agency. The e-commerce giant filed a petition to the FTC on Wednesday suggesting that Khan — an outspoken tech critic who has played a key role in driving antitrust scrutiny of the industry and Amazon in particular — lacks objectivity, according to a copy obtained by CNN Business.
New York City, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

NYS Office of Mental Health and Department of Financial Services Announce NY Insurance Carriers Complying with State Requirements to Provide Coverage for All Gender-Affirming Treatments

The NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH) and Department of Financial Services (DFS) today announced that insurance carriers in New York are complying with new State requirements to provide coverage for all gender-affirming treatments for gender dysphoria. Previously, many of these plans excluded some or all gender-affirming treatments as cosmetic.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Congress & Courtssgtreport.com

Supreme Court Says You Can’t Sue the Corporation that Wrongly Marked You A Terrorist

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court late last week barred the courthouse door to thousands of people who were wrongly marked as “potential terrorists” by credit giant TransUnion. The Court’s analysis of their “standing” —whether they were sufficiently injured to file a lawsuit—reflects a naïve view of the increasingly powerful role that personal data, and the private corporations that harvest and monetize it, play in everyday life. It also threatens Congressional efforts to protect our privacy and other intangible rights from predation by Facebook, Google and other tech giants.
Congress & Courtsworldnewsinfo4u.com

Facebook rulings spark bipartisan calls for US competition law change

Senior members of Congress have renewed calls to overhaul US competition law following the failure of two landmark attempts to break up Facebook. Democrats and Republicans criticised the decision by a federal court on Monday to dismiss one complaint against the social media company by the Federal Trade Commission and another by individual states.
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Judge dismisses government's antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were...
Public Healthscmagazine.com

More ‘actionable’ intel needed from HHS to support health IT security

The Department of Health and Human Services has made progress in threat sharing efforts to support cybersecurity within its partnerships and the health care sector. But the Government Accountability Office found areas where HHS could better coordinate its efforts to support department information sharing and overall health IT security. The...
Electronicslexblog.com

FCC Enforcement Monitor ~ June 2021

Pillsbury’s communications lawyers have published FCC Enforcement Monitor monthly since 1999 to inform our clients of notable FCC enforcement actions against FCC license holders and others. This month’s issue includes:. Online Drone Retailer Fined Nearly $3 Million for Marketing Unauthorized Devices. FCC Denies Motion to Quash Letter of Inquiry Concerning...