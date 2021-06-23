Hyundai of St. Augustine Offers 0% APR for 60 Months on 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai might not boast the same massive monthly sales numbers as some major U.S. car manufacturers. But one look at the surge in sales the automaker has reported over the past couple of months enforces the idea that the brand is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with as it becomes more popular among Americans. In fact, the Korean automaker broke sales records this past March and April and saw an increase of 128 percent over April 2020 sales.