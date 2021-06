I was listening to the WBOK morning show and was struck by something Oliver “O.T.” Thomas said because it resonated so much with my own experience. The topic was the usual charter school debate, but O.T.’s take was more personal. He said he envied his co-host, “the Prof,” for his close bonds with his alma mater, St. Augustine High School. O.T. attended Orleans Parish Public Schools, as I did, and lamented that not a single one of the schools he attended is still in existence. He claimed that the absence of these schools, so integral to his own growth, amounted to a psychic absence in the community, that these schools, whatever their failings may have been, represented generations of community memory that is now lost.