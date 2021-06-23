Cancel
Rams lax team has a winning attitude

By Jeanne Souldern
soprissun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams’ girls lacrosse team ended their regular season play with an 8–2 conference record, affording them a berth in last Thursday’s Class 4A state tournament opener in Lakewood. The Rams lost to Green Mountain by a score of 15-8. Rams co-coach Chelsea Robson said, despite the loss, “The one...

www.soprissun.com
