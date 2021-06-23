Featured Property: Apex Realty

301,303 Town Bank Road, under Construction. This ranch home is located on a double lot just two blocks from the Delaware Bay. If you are looking for outdoor spaces, a premium location close to the bay and ocean beaches and a luxurious feeling home, then this is exactly the one you've been searching for! You will be enjoying family back yard barbecues and watching the 4th of July fireworks here this year. This 1843 square foot home with a 434 foot attached garage offers a vaulted ceiling and accent wall in the great room which is open to a sunny and bright kitchen in seashore colors with island dining, granite counters, custom cabinetry and backsplash along with brand new stainless steel appliances. Solid birch hardwood floors are to be installed in the great room and master bedroom. Ceramic tile floors in all three bathrooms and carpeting in the guest bedrooms. In this split floor plan the master suite stands alone on the west side of the house and offers a walk in closet and fully tiled walk in shower with a 60''double bowl vanity. All guest rooms are roomy and offer closet space. There is a set sliding glass doors off of the dining area onto a rear deck.There will be driveway parking for at least two cars. The yard will be sodded and a sprinkler system shall be installed.