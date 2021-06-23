Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana Legislative Maps Among Most Biased In Country, Says Study

By Brandon Smith
indianapublicmedia.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana’s current legislative maps are more skewed towards one party – in this case, Republicans – than 95 percent of all legislative maps in the country over the last 50 years. That’s according to a new study commissioned by activist group Women4Change Indiana. Hoosier Republicans typically get between 54 and...

