Luis Pena Charged with Punching Girlfriend, Breaking Phone in Alleged Assault
More details have emerged surrounding the arrest of UFC veteran Luis Pena last weekend. According to an affadavit from the Boca Raton Police Department, Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief following a fight with his girlfriend on June 14. The fighter known as “Violent Bob Ross” is currently in Broward County Detention Center, where he awaits transport to Palm Beach County. ESPN was first to report the new details in the case.www.sherdog.com