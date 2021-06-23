Luis Pena Charged with Punching Girlfriend, Breaking Phone in Alleged Assault

A Scottsburg man was jailed for an alleged assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. A DCSO report said about 10:30 pm. deputies responded to the 200 block of Burchard Drive for a physical disturbance involving a firearm. The report said 56-year old Howard Scott got mad at two other residents when they got home. He allegedly asked them to leave but they refused so the man went into his motorhome and got a gun. The report said that Scott pointed the weapon at one of the victims multiples times and eventually struck the victim in the face, causing a laceration on the cheek and nose. The victim was then able to grab the gun after a physical fight broke out and elbowed Scott in the jaw.