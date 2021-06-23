Britney Spears Asks Court To End Conservatorship, Detailing Its Control Over Her Life
Addressing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge via a remote connection, Britney Spears on Wednesday afternoon made her most public statement to date about her long-running conservatorship. For over a decade, the pop star's life has been ruled by an atypical court-dictated legal arrangement that removes practically all autonomy from her life. Until now, she has remained mostly quiet on the subject.www.interlochenpublicradio.org