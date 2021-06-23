Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Asks Court To End Conservatorship, Detailing Its Control Over Her Life

By Andrew Limbong
interlochenpublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddressing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge via a remote connection, Britney Spears on Wednesday afternoon made her most public statement to date about her long-running conservatorship. For over a decade, the pop star's life has been ruled by an atypical court-dictated legal arrangement that removes practically all autonomy from her life. Until now, she has remained mostly quiet on the subject.

www.interlochenpublicradio.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#New Court#Npr#Fx#Instagram#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsatchisonglobenow.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesKXLY

Iggy Azalea speaks to support Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears’ father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) “moments” before the two singers were due on stage. The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker has spoken up in support of the ‘Toxic’ singer and the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being “abusive” and admitted she “personally witnessed” some of the behaviour Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Aguilera Stands by Britney Spears: ‘The Person I Once Knew Has Been Living Without Compassion or Decency From Those in Control’

From one icon to another. Days after Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony in court, Christina Aguilera is making it clear she is on team #FreeBritney. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the 40-year-old “Beautiful” songstress began alongside a throwback photo of her and Spears, 39, as kids. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech. In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband,...