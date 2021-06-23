Britney Spears Asks Court To End Conservatorship, Detailing Its Control Over Her Life

From one icon to another. Days after Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony in court, Christina Aguilera is making it clear she is on team #FreeBritney. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the 40-year-old “Beautiful” songstress began alongside a throwback photo of her and Spears, 39, as kids. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”