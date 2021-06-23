Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, RI

Mackerel Cove Beach in Jamestown Closed for Swimming Due to High Bacteria Levels

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrw46_0adS8Kkp00

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Mackerel Cove Beach in Jamestown for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line 401-222-2751.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
870
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Beaches#Swimming#Cove#Mackerel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Newport Buzz

White Sharks Freya and Charlotte swimming off Rhode Island coast

The Ocearch Sharktivity App has tracked two great white sharks swimming through Rhode Island waters presumably on their yearly migration to Cape Cod. Freya, an 11-foot, 880 pound female, has been heading our way since March when she pinged off the coast of North Carolina. Charlotte, a smaller white shark at 8-feet, 340 pounds, has been making her way north since pinging off the coast of South Carolina at the end of April.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

MERMAID MASTERPIECES CREATES SUMMER FUN BEYOND THE CANVAS

From paint parties to custom murals Becky Killian adds scavenger hunts to her growing list of services. Mermaid Masterpieces, home to the most epic “Best of Rhode Island” and “Best of Newport” award winning paint parties, is now offering local scavenger hunts to its growing list of entertainment services. Incorporating everything that is Mermaid Masterpieces, owner Becky Killian, offers fun, laughter and photography in her hunts while discovering Newport’s unique history and creating lasting memories.
HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

Mosquito Monitoring, Testing Begins Across Rhode Island; First Batch Tested is Negative for West Nile and EEE

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the first batch of mosquitoes trapped and tested this season for West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are negative. Beginning in June each year and as part of disease monitoring efforts in the state, DEM regularly traps mosquitoes for testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). Test results are issued weekly – with special advisories as needed. The first trapping, conducted between June 2 and June 14, included 56 traps and 136 mosquito pools.
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Bat found at Rhode Island beach tests positive for rabies

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are alerting the public that a brown bat found on the beach at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick last week has tested positive for rabies. Because rabies is a fatal disease, anyone who may have had contact with this animal is urged to contact RIDOH as soon as possible.
Narragansett, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

URI to name new research vessel Narragansett Dawn

The National Science Foundation’s new Regional Class Research Vessel that will soon call the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus home has a name: Narragansett Dawn. Graduate School of Oceanography Dean Paula S. Bontempi announced the name of the new $125 million vessel after a nationwide competition and approval...
Visual ArtPosted by
Newport Buzz

Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of RI artist Allison Bianco

The gallery at the Block Island Airport announced the opening of its summer exhibit featuring works by RI artist Allison Bianco, born and raised in Smithfield. Bianco’s works use a combination of printmaking processes, namely intaglio and screen print, to depict panoramic landscapes of massive oceans and foreboding skies. Included in the exhibit is a new work featuring the Block Island Ferry.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Part-Time Resident Threatens Legal Action Against Gooseberry and Hazard’s Beaches Over Public Access

A part-time Newport resident* who also lives in Miami, Florida has threatened legal action against both Gooseberry and Hazard’s Beaches citing public access concerns. Brooke Richter, 55, of Miami, Florida and Newport, RI, has retained Middletown Attorney Amy Rice to represent her in a quest to make Gooseberry essentially a public beach for Newport residents. *(Ms. Richter voted from her Miami address in-person in Florida for the March 2020 Presidential Primaries. She voted by absentee mail ballot from her Newport address in the November 2020 General Election.)
HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Blood Center Announces Blood Emergency

The Rhode Island Blood Center is pleading with the public as the blood shortage continues with a three-day blood supply. The long-term impact of the pandemic has resulted in a year of significantly less youth first-time donors and 70% fewer blood drives. Complicating matters, recently there has been a surge in blood usage as hospitals perform surgeries and patients seek medical care that was postponed during the pandemic. The increased need and lag in donors has created a chronic gap in blood donations.
Portsmouth, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP John Bernard Prettyman

John Bernard Prettyman, age 75, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. John was the husband of Ethel J. “Penny” (Ames) Prettyman. John was born in Milton, DE to the late James A. Prettyman and Katherine (DeShields) Prettyman. He was...
WildlifePosted by
Newport Buzz

First Great White Shark Ever Tagged in RI Waters

The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) announced Monday that on June 12, 2021 they were able to deploy an acoustic tag into a great white shark in RI waters. This is the first time a great white shark has been tagged using this technology in RI waters, according to the Atlantic Shark Institute and researchers. The shark was a female, seven feet long and was a juvenile according to the ASI.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Salve Named A Top 10 College For Surfers In America

Not that it’s any big secret but Newport, RI has the best big waves on the East Coast. During Hurricane Season you’d be hard pressed to find better breaks than Ruggles and Tuckerman’s. College Magazine released their list of the Top 10 surfing colleges in the nation and Salve clocked...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Swan 42s Embrace Second Act Under ORC Rating Rule

Sailing is full of passionate participants who enjoy nothing more than sharing their love for the sport. For crew-hungry big-boat owners, it’s generally a win-win situation. The average 40-foot raceboat requires a crew of 10 to 12 people for each regatta and a deep bench of willing substitutes. Sometimes, however, a crewmember aspires to bigger things and the next thing you know, the smiling face you invited to trim jib last summer is tacking on you this summer.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

249 Years Ago Today Rhode Island Had Its Own Tea Party With The Burning Of The Gaspee

The Burning of the Gaspee is regarded as the first naval engagement of the American Revolution, 18 months before the Boston Tea Party. In 1772, a British naval vessel, Gaspee, was assigned to patrol Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. Her commander, Lt. William Dudingston, had been appointed by Admiral Montagu to monitor Rhode Island trade and stop the import of smuggled goods. However, Dudingston himself regularly overstepped the law, stopping ships without cause, delaying their passage, looting goods, and inflicting bodily harm upon the colonial sailors.