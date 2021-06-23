More than just a paper

Two years ago this week I joined The Sopris Sun staff as a part-time ad salesman. When I started, I was in the midst of the darkest days of my life. In the months leading up to my hiring, I was having seizures among other issues. The mental anguish I was experiencing would force me to leave my former job and, most importantly, my 21-year relationship would come to a screeching halt. My life was literally imploding. A month after starting the job, I was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor. The diagnosis, as scary as it was, at least gave me the comfort of knowing what was going on.