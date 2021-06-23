Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Three Razorbacks Named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans; Eight Earn All-SEC Honors

5newsonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The preseason accolades are rolling in for the Razorbacks. Three Arkansas standouts have been named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans, headlined by wide receiver Treylon Burks’ first-team selection. Linebacker Grant Morgan and defensive back Jalen Catalon each earned second-team recognition from the publication, which released its preseason All-America and All-SEC squads this week.

www.5newsonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Texas State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Houston, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#All America#American Football#All Americans#Fbs#Afca Second Team#Ap#Pro Football Focus#Arkansasrazorbacks Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...