Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How each NIL bill in Congress will affect student-athletes

By Sydney Umeri
SB Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the NCAA suffered a huge loss when the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of former college athletes in a dispute about player compensations. The discussion about compensation for college athletes has been ongoing for years. While that ruling does not allow for student-athletes to be paid for their name, image, and likeness, it does require the NCAA no longer limit the educational-related expenses schools can offer student-athletes. It also declined the NCAA’s request for exemption from the normal operation of antitrust laws, stating that “the NCAA s not above the law.”

www.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Lori Trahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Ct#Bills#Nil#The Supreme Court#Gpa#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama student athletes will earn money for names, likenesses, images

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this year signed a bill into law that will allow college athletes to make money off their names, likenesses and images. They'll be permitted to do so beginning Thursday, when such laws in five states will go into effect. These laws will usurp current NCAA regulations prohibiting name-image-likeness compensation for student athletes.
EducationNews Channel Nebraska

NIL law prompts Runza offer to student athletes

Starting July 1st, they can start branding themselves on social media or trying to start their own business. Runza will likely be the first business to get involved with endorsing college athletes by offering deals to 100 current athletes. The program will be available to student-athletes in any sport attending...
Illinois StateNWI.com

Watch now: Pritzker signs bill allowing Illinois student athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday allowing Illinois student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Senate Bill 2338, sponsored by state Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey — a former linebacker for Northwestern University — and state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago —a former defensive lineman for the University of Illinois, easily passed out of the Illinois General Assembly in the waning hours of spring legislative session.
College SportsNewsTimes

W.Va. gov noncommittal on compensation for college athletes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that he hadn’t made up his mind on whether college athletes in the state should be able to earn money off their name, image and likeness. Ohio became the 18th state on Monday to prevent universities or college athletic...
Frankfort, KYwxbc1043.com

Senators Co-Sponsor Bill For College Athlete NIL Compensation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two lawmakers have pledged to push for legislation guaranteeing Kentucky college athletes can be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL). State Sens. Max Wise and Morgan McGarvey offered the bipartisan commitment Monday. It comes just days after Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order enabling the state’s college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness. His order takes effect July 1. The lawmakers praised the Democratic governor’s action. And they vowed to help lead the push to put those compensation protections into Kentucky law. Kentucky lawmakers will reconvene in early January for their next regular session.
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Gov. Brown signs bill allowing college athletes in Oregon to earn compensation

Starting July 1, college athletes at public and private universities in Oregon will be able to receive compensation. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday signed Oregon Senate Bill 5 into law, which allows college athletes to sign contracts that provide pay for use of their name, image, or likeness. The bill also allows student athletes to make money through endorsement deals, merchandising agreements and appearance fees.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Gov. Pritzker Signs Law, NCAA Athletes Can Sign Endorsement Deals

New Illinois law: NCAA athletes can sign endorsement deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Rashawn Slater in shoe commercials, Dee Brown selling his own headbands or Tony Romo starring in a Bob Rohrman commercial. These are just some of the things we might have seen had college athletes been allowed to profit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL) while they were in college. Well starting on Thursday, those marketing hypotheticals can become marketing realities, because on Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new bill that will allow student-athletes in Illinois to sign endorsement deals, and take control of their own NIL.
College Sportsjacksonvillefreepress.com

NCAA Athletes Win Big With US Supreme Court Decision

By Miami Times Staff Report – (News Source: www.miamitimesonline.com) – In a rare show of unity, the US Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits colleges may offer student-athletes, such as computers and paid internships. The ruling could reshape college sports by allowing more money from a billion-dollar industry to go to its players.
College SportsHouston Chronicle

Editorial: Finally, Supreme Court calls foul on NCAA college sports racket

It has never made much sense for the nation’s colleges and universities to be sports-entertainment venues. Sure, it’s fun to sit in a jam-packed Cotton Bowl Stadium shoulder to shoulder with thousands of other football fanatics on a sunny fall afternoon, yelling yourself hoarse and watching the Longhorns whup up on the Sooners. Earlier this year, pandemic-weary basketball fans thrilled to the March Madness (April 5) spectacle of a superb Baylor Men’s team dominating previously undefeated Gonzaga, the Bears becoming national champions for the first time.
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Student-Athlete Committee Members Speak Out to Oppose NCAA's Alternative NIL Proposal

Some of the most influential college athletes within the NCAA governance system are speaking out against the organization’s latest approach in regulating player compensation. Three members of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee spoke to Sports Illustrated on Thursday in a passionate defense of the association’s original legislative proposal designed...
Societywvxu.org

Transgender Student Athlete Bill Faces More Opposition

The bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports at the high school and college level, which is widely opposed by Democrats, is facing more opposition. This comes just hours after Ohio House Republicans attached the legislation as an amendment to an unrelated and popular bill and passed it.