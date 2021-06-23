How each NIL bill in Congress will affect student-athletes

New Illinois law: NCAA athletes can sign endorsement deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Rashawn Slater in shoe commercials, Dee Brown selling his own headbands or Tony Romo starring in a Bob Rohrman commercial. These are just some of the things we might have seen had college athletes been allowed to profit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL) while they were in college. Well starting on Thursday, those marketing hypotheticals can become marketing realities, because on Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new bill that will allow student-athletes in Illinois to sign endorsement deals, and take control of their own NIL.