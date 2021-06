PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Details for the procession route for fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple have been revealed. The procession will be for law enforcement officers only and will close a section of the southbound lanes of I-49. Officer Apple was killed Saturday (June 26) while responding to a suspicious vehicle at a gas station. He was struck and killed by a car driven by 22-year-old Shawna Cash. Cash and another person in the vehicle have been charged with capital murder.