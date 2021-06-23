Cancel
Celebrities

Rumer Willis Looks Identical To Susan Sarandon After Dying Her Hair Red: See Photo

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumer Willis is a red head! The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has debuted her fiery new ‘do inspired by Nicole Kidman and Susan Sarandon. Rumer Willis has a new look in time for the summer! The 32-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has revealed she took inspiration from Nicole Kidman and Susan Sarandon when deciding to dye her hair bright red! She debuted her transformation in a June 22 Instagram post, and the results were seriously stunning. “Was going for a mix of the Owens sisters from the marvellous mind of my favorite writer @ahoffmanwriter. With a hint of Susan Sarandon in Witches of Eastwick and Thelma and Louise. Oops forgot to add a little Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman,” she captioned the post, which featured a snap of her rocking a brown polka dot and gold layered necklaces.

