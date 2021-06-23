Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Escambia, Monroe, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Escambia; Monroe; Washington SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 454 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were scattered along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Citronelle to 4 miles northeast of Calvert to 7 miles northwest of Uriah, and moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Stockton, McCullough, Deer Park, Uriah, Mount Vernon, Calvert, McIntosh, I65 And CR 1, Movico, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation.