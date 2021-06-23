Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHEASTERN MOBILE COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 522 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Movico, or 7 miles east of Citronelle, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Satsuma, Citronelle, Creola, Axis, Mount Vernon and Movico.