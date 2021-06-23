Cancel
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Thunderstorm Risks Rising, Then Another Big Heatwave * Thunderstorms: Today is on track to be a more widespread thunderstorm day for much of the Sierra and Western Nevada. Moisture levels will increase with locally heavy rain and flooding possible from slow moving storms over the region. Strong gusty storm outflows could also produce areas of blowing dust. Additional storms are possible Friday, with favored areas being in the Eastern Sierra. * Anyone with outdoor plans the next couple days, but especially Thursday, should monitor the forecast, try to do outdoor activities in the morning, and have a "Plan B" in case storms threaten. Given how dry vegetation is, new fire starts from lightning are possible. Also expect strong outflow winds, rapid temperature drops, and even some hail with these storms. * All eyes then turn to what could possibly be a major Western U.S. heatwave starting Sunday and lasting much of next week. Current indications are showing highs into the lower 100s for Western Nevada with highs in the 80s to near 90 for mountain communities. These could eclipse records Sunday through Wednesday. Confidence is high in heat health impacts especially for those outdoors for extended periods of time, and for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and homeless.

alerts.weather.gov
