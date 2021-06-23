Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cherry County in north central Nebraska * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valentine, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valentine, Wood Lake, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River and Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 193 and 222. Highway 97 between mile markers 135 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 200 and 216. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH