Special Weather Statement issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL HARNEY AND WEST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT/345 PM PDT/ At 421 PM MDT/321 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Antelope Spring, or 27 miles west of Rome, moving north at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Table Mountain, Saddle Butte Lava Tube, Ryegrass Butte, Turnbull Peak, Follyfarm Flat, Heath Lake and Antelope Spring.