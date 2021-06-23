InnovationRx: Shopify For Healthcare; Plus Synthetic mRNA

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of healthcare news. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. When going to a new doctor, many people have experienced the dreaded clipboard of new paper forms to fill out. In the age of smartphones, why is it that data sharing in healthcare is still so hard? Alamin Uddin and Waleed Asif, two alums of the Forbes Under 30 healthcare list, are working to automate the front desk experience so it’s better for patients and doctors alike. They compare their startup NexHealth, which just raised $31 million, to the e-commerce company Shopify. Just as Shopify helps small business owners manage their online stores to compete with mega-retailers, NexHealth offers a similar value proposition to small medical offices.