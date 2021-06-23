Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

InnovationRx: Shopify For Healthcare; Plus Synthetic mRNA

By Katie Jennings
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of healthcare news. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. When going to a new doctor, many people have experienced the dreaded clipboard of new paper forms to fill out. In the age of smartphones, why is it that data sharing in healthcare is still so hard? Alamin Uddin and Waleed Asif, two alums of the Forbes Under 30 healthcare list, are working to automate the front desk experience so it’s better for patients and doctors alike. They compare their startup NexHealth, which just raised $31 million, to the e-commerce company Shopify. Just as Shopify helps small business owners manage their online stores to compete with mega-retailers, NexHealth offers a similar value proposition to small medical offices.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

228K+
Followers
56K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Adams
Person
Anne Wojcicki
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Mrna#Innovationrx#Shopify For Healthcare#Healthcare News#Nexhealth#Athenahealth#Elliot Management#Zus Health#This Synthetic#Rna#Strand Therapeutics#Noteworthy Biogen#Medicare#Softbank#Pear Therapeutics#Spac#23andme#Insilico Medicine#Black Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Internettech.co

Shopify Reveals Generous New Scheme for App Developers

Shopify has announced a new scheme for all of its App Store developers. Developers will not pay any commission on the first $1 million that they make in a given year. This scheme starts on August 1st of 2021. Before this scheme, Shopify used to charge 20% on every sale...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

InnovationRx: Doximity Billionaire; Plus Falling Vaccination Rates

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of healthcare news. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. The IPO of Doximity, often described as a “LinkedIn For Doctors,” minted a new healthcare billionaire as the stock price doubled in its public debut. Doximity cofounder and CEO Jeff Tangney’s 32.9% stake was worth $2.8 billion at yesterday’s market close. The San Francisco, California-based company doesn’t charge medical professionals to use its platform. The majority of its revenue comes from pharmaceutical company and health system customers who want to target marketing campaigns to this specialized group.
Technologythepaypers.com

Tapcart secures USD 50 million backed by Shopify

US-based mobile payments application development platform Tapcart, which provides Shopify-afflilated vendors with mobile-app development tools, has raised a USD 50 million Series B. The funding round was led by Left Lane Capital. Shopify invested in the deal along with SignalFire, Greycroft, Act One Ventures and Amplify LA. The company previously...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Synthetic Data Accelerates AI for Neuroscience

Brain tumors can present as mental health disorders with neuropsychiatric symptoms. Synthetic data can be used to improve AI accuracy when datasets are sparse and when privacy is an issue. Michigan Medicine demonstrated an increase in AI performance to over 94 percent accuracy for detecting brain tumors using synthetic data.
RetailTom's Guide

Shopify to offer checkout system beyond merchants

Morning Brew reported that website builder and ecommerce platform Shopify is planning to offer its one-click payment system, Shop Pay, to all merchants on Google and Facebook platforms in 2021. The move, a "first" for the company, will see Shop Pay offered to all sellers on Facebook and Instagram this...
Internetthehealthcareblog.com

Connection Is Healthcare

The American people can’t afford partisan politics that increase long-term healthcare costs. When the GOP came to the table with a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal last week, I was pleased to see that they had increased funding for broadband access to $68 billion. The President wants $100 billion for broadband...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

InnovationRx: Lyra’s $4.6 Billion Valuation; Plus Regeneron Antibody Data

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of healthcare news. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. Lyra Health, a startup that provides mental health benefits to large employers, was not yet a unicorn when it appeared on last year’s Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Fast forward one year and three funding rounds later and Lyra is now valued at $4.6 billion. The short answer for the company’s success? Good mental healthcare is hard to come by—even with insurance. Lyra fills this gap by curating a network of both virtual and in-person mental health providers, along with a virtual platform that aims to help people get better faster through evidence-based methods like cognitive behavioral therapy. Now Lyra is looking to dramatically expand its offerings on a global scale post-pandemic.
HealthCNET

Apple's health service efforts reportedly stall as it shifts focus to Apple Watch

Apple had big dreams for health care in the last several years, but those ambitions have reached a standstill, according to a Wednesday report by The Wall Street Journal. Many of the company's plans to shake up health care have had a hard time gaining traction, people familiar with the matter told the publication. The Journal also reviewed documents chronicling these challenges.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Improving The Healthcare Revenue Cycle With AI And RPA

Imagine that you’re the CEO of a large healthcare provider, and you’re thinking about what to do with AI. You’ve heard about some of the fascinating results out of various research labs about how AI can equal or exceed human physicians in diagnosing cancer, retinal diseases, and even Covid-19. You salivate a bit at the dollars you might bring in from funding organizations and rich donors who want to be associated with these sexy developments.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

New mRNA Vaccine Interest

The French drugmaker Sanofi plans to invest €400 million (US $477 million) a year into mRNA vaccine research, according to the Wall Street Journal. It adds that the mRNA vaccines developed COVID-19 pandemic illustrated to the company the value of the approach. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before," Jean-François Toussaint, the head of research and development at Sanofi Pasteur, says in a statement.
Medical & Biotechcrunchbase.com

4G Clinical Gets $230M Growth Round To Help With Drug Development

Wellesley, Massachussettes-based 4G Clinical closed a $230 million growth equity round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management — the software company’s first raised from a large institutional investment. 4G Clinical provides software and services for clinical drug trials. Specifically the company is in the randomization and trial supply management (RTSM)...
SoftwareForbes

SentinelOne IPO: How The Company Is Riding The AI Wave

SentinelOne, which develops AI-powered software for cybersecurity, launched its IPO today. There was certainly substantial demand from investors. The initial price range was $26-to-$29 but this was lifted to $31-to-$32. The offering was then priced at $35 and the amount raised came to about $1.2 billion. Tiger Global, Insight Venture Partners, Third Point Ventures, and Sequoia Capital also participated in a $50 million concurrent private placement for the stock.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Shopify unveils its vision for the future of ecommerce

Shopify has taken the covers off a host of new features and improvements to the functionality of its ecommerce portfolio at its Unite 2021 event. Over 450 million people used the digital checkout facilities from Shopify during 2020, with the company processing $120 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). However,...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Cloudera, IBM, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Shopify cuts developer fees for first $1m in revenue

Developers will pay no commission fees on their first $1m in revenue every year in a significant change to Shopify’s app store business model. E-commerce platform Shopify is lifting fees for some developers that distribute apps through its app store. Developers will not be charged any fees on the first...