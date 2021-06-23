Cancel
North Memphis parent group convenes Republican lawmakers — and seeks common ground

By Cathryn Stout
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 6 days ago
It was a meeting of unlikely allies. On Monday, Republican lawmakers met with parent advocates from The Memphis Lift at the organization’s headquarters in the Democratic stronghold of North Memphis. In an intimate gathering around an ottoman, about a dozen people from the two camps lamented sluggish academic progress in Shelby County Schools and what they say are problematic communications with district leaders.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

