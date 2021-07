'In Taos, the sky is my ocean and the clouds my waves," said artist Norlynne Coar. These are the words of a woman who has traveled the world, dipped her toes in its many seas, marveled at its many wonders, and returned again and again to be home in Northern New Mexico. This weekend, Coar opens the door to let you peek inside her remarkable life at her solo exhibition entitled "Norlynne Coar: UNFRAMED."