UNM-Taos announces new Chancellor: Mary Gutierrez
The University of New Mexico-Taos has named Mary Gutierrez as Chancellor of the UNM-Taos branch campus effective August 1, 2021. “During the interview process, I was very impressed by the quality of Dr. Gutierrez’ ideas and her dedication to helping all students towards successful outcomes,” said James Holloway, UNM Provost. “She engaged deeply in questions of community connection, and has demonstrated success at multiple levels of academic teaching and administration. Dr. Gutierrez will be an excellent chancellor and a wonderful addition to the Lobo family.”www.taosnews.com