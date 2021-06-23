Cancel
Beck

And the last shall be first

By Lisa Stout
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural week of Holmes Hole Sailing Association turned out to be exactly what everyone was dreaming of last February: Thursday evening presented an 11-knot southwest breeze under fair skies, and Sunday’s sound race was almost the same, but the west southwest wind notched up a bit. Thursday was the...

Beck
Tom Hale
Windy, wet, and wild

A sporty east-northeast wind produced short, steep waves on Thursday evening, making for some sloppy seas and strategic thinking as the harbor triangle course was laid windward to East Chop first. A VHYC Sonar, sailed by Peter Howell, set the fastest time, only 36 minutes, 36 seconds. After the handicap correction, however, Julia Lee, Woody Bowman’s catboat, scored her third first place in a row. Since no good deed goes unpunished, she will take a 10-second-per-mile penalty for the rest of the season. Mike Powers sailed Artful Dodger, his Tartan 3500, over from Falmouth and into the second slot. Angelina, an Alerion sailed by John and Lisa Stout, was third. Two Herreshoffs competed: Stuart Halpert’s Providence just edged out Phil Hale aboard Whirlwind.