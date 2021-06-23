And the last shall be first

A sporty east-northeast wind produced short, steep waves on Thursday evening, making for some sloppy seas and strategic thinking as the harbor triangle course was laid windward to East Chop first. A VHYC Sonar, sailed by Peter Howell, set the fastest time, only 36 minutes, 36 seconds. After the handicap correction, however, Julia Lee, Woody Bowman’s catboat, scored her third first place in a row. Since no good deed goes unpunished, she will take a 10-second-per-mile penalty for the rest of the season. Mike Powers sailed Artful Dodger, his Tartan 3500, over from Falmouth and into the second slot. Angelina, an Alerion sailed by John and Lisa Stout, was third. Two Herreshoffs competed: Stuart Halpert’s Providence just edged out Phil Hale aboard Whirlwind.