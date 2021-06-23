Cancel
Pacific Biosciences, Rady Children's Collaborate on Study of WGS-Based Rare Disease Dx

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences and the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, or RCIGM, said on Wednesday they are collaborating on a study using whole-genome sequencing to diagnose rare diseases. The study, already underway, will focus on using long-read sequencing in cases of rare disease for which short-read whole-genome...

www.360dx.com
Intelligent detection and diagnosis of rare diseases: A case for AI

There is much confusion around the theory and definition of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it can be best applied to advance society’s goals, particularly in the area of biomedical research. As part of our ongoing series on rare diseases, this webinar will attempt to explain the foundational concepts of AI and explore how it is being applied to help identify, diagnose, and test for complex disorders, including rare diseases, in global populations. Detection of rare disease is uniquely amenable to analysis using AI, in part because the symptoms and laboratory tests can provide a disease-specific “signature” that software can be trained to recognize. But essential to these efforts is the collection and storage of accurate and reliable data in accessible databases. Experts will discuss how such data can be gathered and analyzed, including the application of technologies such as AI to comb through thousands of medical records to detect both known and new rare diseases.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Investigational CRISPR Therapy Shows Efficacy Against Transthyretin Amyloidosis in Phase I Study

NEW YORK – Researchers at University College London, the University of Auckland, Intellia Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and elsewhere reported positive interim data from an ongoing Phase I clinical study of Intellia and Regeneron's lead in vivo genome editing candidate, NTLA-2001, which is being developed as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR.
ScienceNewswise

Wistar Scientists Discover Blood-based Biomarkers to Predict HIV Remission After Stopping Antiretroviral Therapy

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (June 29, 2021) — New biomarkers that predict HIV remission after antiretroviral therapy (ART) interruption are critical for the development of new therapeutic strategies that can achieve infection control without ART, a condition defined as functional cure. These biomarkers can also provide critical clues into the biological mechanisms that control HIV replication after stopping therapy, and can help design novel strategies to cure HIV. Scientists at The Wistar Institute have identified metabolic and glycomic signatures in the blood of a rare population of HIV-infected individuals who can naturally sustain viral suppression after ART cessation, known as post-treatment controllers. These findings were published in Nature Communications and may provide new, non-invasive biomarkers to predict both the likelihood and duration of HIV remission after treatment interruption.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Caladrius Biosciences To Assess Its CLBS201 CD34 Cell Therapy In Diabetic Kidney Disease

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has authorized its investigational new drug ("IND") application for the study of CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease ("DKD").
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

UChicago Grants InFlectis BioScience Exclusive Rights to a Potential New Class of Therapies for Neuromuscular Diseases

The University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation has granted InFlectis BioScience rights to use a patented family of small molecules for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Per the agreement announced today, France-based InFlectis BioScience gains exclusive rights to US Patent No. 10,905,663 in exchange for equity, an...
Cancerfirstwordpharma.com

Gyroscope Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration Agreement with Children’s Medical Research Institute to Develop Novel Gene Therapy Capsids

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc ("Gyroscope"), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye, today announced the company has entered a research collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute ("CMRI") in Australia to develop next-generation clinical capsids, the protein shells of viral vectors used to deliver gene therapies.
TechnologyGenomeWeb

CrestOptics, Akoya Biosciences Collaborating on Spatial Biology Technologies

NEW YORK – Italian microscopy firm CrestOptics said Tuesday that Akoya Biosciences has selected it to provide microscopy technology as part of a spatial biology collaboration. Through the collaboration, Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Akoya will integrate instrumentation from Rome-based CrestOptics, including its spinning disk microscopy technology, to provide improved single-cell, multiplex protein...
CancerGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Cancer Testis Antigen Expression in HCC, Cystic Fibrosis Pathogen, More

In PLOS Genetics, an international team led by investigators at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai-led team tracks transcriptomic features in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), highlighting an apparent driver role for enhanced expression of MAGEA3, a gene coding for the cancer testis antigen MAGE-A. The researchers saw significant cancer testis antigen expression variability within individual HCC tumors when they did RNA sequencing on samples collected across multiple regions in 44 HCC tumors from a dozen individuals. From these results and follow up analyses on larger patient cohorts and mouse models of disease, the authors found that higher-than-usual expression of MAGEA3 and other cancer testis antigens coincided with cancer progression and relatively poor survival outcomes. "This study adds data to a growing field of evidence in support of MAGEA3 as a driver of tumor progression and a potential novel therapeutic target in human cancer," they conclude. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Treating orphan diseases in children

Blau syndrome is an extremely rare autoimmune disease estimated to occur in fewer than one in a million people. Patients begin to show symptoms before the age of 4, and the symptoms will progress to cause serious complications such as blindness and joint immobility. A new study by CiRA scientists discovers that immune cells in patients are primed to exert an immunological response and how certain treatments can prevent this from happening.
Chicago, ILmasterdoctor.net

Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body. On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura , an autoimmune disease...
Sciencencbiotech.org

N.C. A&T’s Ongeri Receives $1.74M NIH Award to Study Diabetic Kidney Disease

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a $1.74 million research grant to study diabetic kidney disease to Elimelda Moige Ongeri, Ph.D., a professor and associate dean for research and innovation at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. This award is made under the Maximizing Investigator Research Award (MIRA)...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.