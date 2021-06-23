‘Fortnite’ Cat Food Locations: Where To Collect Cat Food
We've got a new batch of legendary quests this week, fresh from the farm. Or wherever it is Meowscles creates his cat food. Season 7 is now well underway in Fortnite, and it's a solid one so far, with the sorts of broad-based changes that made last season so successful, just with a sci-fi twist. But, as always, the defining feature of every one of these seasons is the battle pass, stacked with rewards as always. And you'll need to complete these challenges if you want the sweet loot it contains, so let's go to where to collect cat food for this legendary challenge.