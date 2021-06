Social media has the power to inspire in ways big and small. But engaging online also means resisting comparisons. That goes for young people who have grown up with social platforms and for their teachers who have learned to embrace it, too. “Especially now with social media, where everyone is posting their classrooms and teaching practices online, it’s so easy for educators to fall into imposter syndrome and to doubt our talents,” said Islah Tauheed, who teaches fifth grade English Language Arts at P.S. 567 Linden Tree Elementary School in the Bronx.